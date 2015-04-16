Gaston PouletBorn 10 April 1892. Died 14 April 1974
1892-04-10
Gaston Poulet (10 April 1892 – 14 April 1974) was a French violinist and conductor. He played an important part in the diffusion of the contemporary music of the first half of the 20th century. His son Gérard Poulet, born in 1938, was also a violinist.
Concerto for soprano and orchestra
Germaine Tailleferre
Concerto for soprano and orchestra
