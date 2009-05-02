Johnny SandonBorn 1941. Died 23 December 1996
1941
Johnny Sandon (originally named William "Billy" Francis Beck) (born 27 May 1941, ın Liverpool, Lancashire, England; died 23 December 1996, in Rock Ferry, Merseyside, England) was an early rock and roll singer who was part of the Merseybeat phenomenon in the early 1960s.
Sixteen Tons
Last played on
