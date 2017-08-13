Thomas GuthrieBorn 1970
Thomas Guthrie
1970
Thomas Guthrie Tracks
I drew my ship
Trad, Barokksolistene, Thomas Guthrie, Bjarte Eike, Barokksolistene & Bjarte Eike
Last played on
Pass Around the Grog
Trad, Thomas Guthrie & Barokksolistene
Composer
Last played on
Cantata No 8, 'Liebster Gott, wenn werd ich sterben?'
Katherine Fuge
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-01T22:59:00
1
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
