International DeparturesActive in the UK from August 2013. Formed 1 August 2013
International Departures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01l7f5d.jpg
2013-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6
International Departures Tracks
Sort by
Out Of The Cold (feat. Samantha Durnam)
International Departures
Out Of The Cold (feat. Samantha Durnam)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01l7f5d.jpglink
Out Of The Cold (feat. Samantha Durnam)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Give Me Something
International Departures
Give Me Something
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01l7f5d.jpglink
Carrying Caroline
International Departures
Carrying Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01l7f5d.jpglink
Carrying Caroline
Last played on
Back to artist