William H. MyddletonBorn 3 September 1873. Died 7 November 1950
1873-09-03
George Arnold Haynes Safroni-Middleton, also known as Count Safroni (3 September 1873 – 7 November 1950) was a British composer, director, violinist, harpist, writer and amateur astronomer. For several works he used the pseudonym William H. Myddleton.
Imperial Echoes
