Gaz CoombesBorn 8 March 1976
Gaz Coombes
1976-03-08
Gaz Coombes Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth "Gaz" Michael Coombes (born 8 March 1976 in Oxford) is an English musician and singer-songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the English alternative rock band Supergrass. He first entered the music scene aged sixteen as the lead singer of the band The Jennifers which featured Supergrass bandmate Danny Goffey. Coombes was noticeable for his large sideburns during the 1990s.
Gaz Coombes Performances & Interviews
- Gaz Coombes speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cf7zg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cf7zg.jpg2015-09-02T10:57:00.000ZFormer Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes speaks to 6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie about his newest solo work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p031cchj
Gaz Coombes speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Gaz Coombes chats to Jo about going solohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pg5cg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pg5cg.jpg2015-04-18T12:10:00.000ZGaz Coombes from Supergrass joins Jo to chat about life as a solo artist after being in a successful Britpop band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pg5cy
Gaz Coombes chats to Jo about going solo
- Gaz Coombes - First Playhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g573r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g573r.jpg2014-12-31T17:03:00.000ZSteve has the very first play of new music from former Supergrass front man Gaz Coombes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02g573s
Gaz Coombes - First Play
- Gaz Coombes - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f7k1s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f7k1s.jpg2014-12-15T07:00:00.000ZBBC 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny is joined by Gaz Coombes to talk about his forthcoming new album and current single 20/20.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f7nm7
Gaz Coombes - Interview
- Gaz Coombes - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02678tb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02678tb.jpg2014-08-25T14:35:00.000ZGaz Coombes, the former lead singer of Supergrass picks his first Tracks Of My Years, including songs from The Shangri-Las and The Velvet Underground.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025g3jy
Gaz Coombes - Tracks Of My Years
- Gaz Coombes chats with Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x1sqn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x1sqn.jpg2014-05-07T22:00:00.000ZGaz Coombes chats with Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01x26b7
Gaz Coombes chats with Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq
- Gaz Coombes talks Supergrass with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x1jvk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x1jvk.jpg2014-04-08T09:20:00.000ZBritpop Week begins with Gaz Coombes talking Steve through Supergrass' debut album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01x1jvp
Gaz Coombes talks Supergrass with Steve Lamacq
- Gaz Coombes chats with Markhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lsh2s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lsh2s.jpg2013-11-19T10:05:00.000ZMark is joined by Supergrass frontman-turned-solo artist Gaz Coombes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lsh3f
Gaz Coombes chats with Mark
- Gaz Coombes chats to Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kljlv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kljlv.jpg2013-10-30T14:44:00.000ZGaz Coombes speaks to Shaun Keaveny about his new single Buffalo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kljm2
Gaz Coombes chats to Shaun Keaveny
- Gaz Coombes chats to Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019l06h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019l06h.jpg2013-06-17T12:39:00.000ZGaz Coombes joins Steve in the studio to talk about his music and career which started at a very young age.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019l1x9
Gaz Coombes chats to Steve Lamacq
Gaz Coombes Tracks
Needle's Eye
Needle's Eye
Last played on
Wounded Egos
Wounded Egos
Last played on
Deep Pockets
Deep Pockets
Last played on
Slow Motion Life
Slow Motion Life
Last played on
20/20
20/20
Last played on
Walk The Walk
Walk The Walk
Last played on
In Waves
In Waves
Last played on
Oxygen Mask
Oxygen Mask
Last played on
Oxygen Mask (Acoustic Version)
The Girl Who Fell To Earth
The Girl Who Fell To Earth
Last played on
Matador (6 Music Session, 20 Nov 2015)
Matador (6 Music Session, 20 Nov 2015)
Last played on
Oxygen Mask (acoustic)
Oxygen Mask (acoustic)
Last played on
White Noise
White Noise
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gaz Coombes
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Gaz Coombes, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Boy Azooga
Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UK
25
May
2019
Gaz Coombes, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
27
May
2019
Gaz Coombes, Chris Simmons
St Paul's Arts Centre, Brighton, UK
28
May
2019
Gaz Coombes, Chris Simmons
Boileroom, London, UK
29
May
2019
Gaz Coombes, Chris Simmons
Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/ax5mzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T22:46:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vrd3v.jpg
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5/acts/a6nj3d
Tyneside
2015-02-22T22:46:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02klt9g.jpg
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Latest Gaz Coombes News
