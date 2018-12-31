Lauren Flax is a DJ, songwriter and producer. Lauren currently is a member of the Brooklyn-based band CREEP with Lauren Dillard. Lauren was also the Fischerspooner tour DJ from 2008-2011. DJs Are Not Rockstars, an indie dance label run by Mark Davenport and Alexander Technique released her first single "You've Changed" featuring vocals by Sia of Zero7 fame. In 2010, Sia re-recorded "You've Changed" and released it as her first single from the album, We Are Born.

CREEP self-released their debut record, "echoes" on CREEP INTL on 11/12/13. Echoes features 14 different singers such as Sia, Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow, Tricky, Lou Rhodes of Lamb, Alejandra De La Deheza of School of Seven Bells, Dark Sister, Holly Miranda, Alpines, Planningtorock, Nina Sky and Romy xx.