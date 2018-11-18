Antony Pitts (born 1969 in Farnborough, Kent) is a British composer, producer and conductor.

His compositions have been published by Faber Music, with 2 CDs of choral music on Hyperion Records and other recordings on Harmonia Mundi, Naxos, and Unknown Public. He was a Senior Producer at BBC Radio 3 until 2005, when he resigned in order to be able to speak to the media about what he regarded as "blasphemy" in the corporation's broadcast of Jerry Springer: The Opera.[1] In 1996 he won the Radio Academy BT Award for Facing the Radio, 1995, an early interactive experiment on the internet. In 2004, he won the Prix Italia. He was Senior Lecturer in Creative Technology at the Royal Academy of Music from 2006-2009. In 2011 he founded 1equalmusic to bring together these different strands of activity, taking inspiration from John Donne's prayer "Bring us, O Lord God".

Pitts is a founder and conductor of vocal ensemble TONUS PEREGRINUS specializing in early and contemporary choral music, mostly sacred. His research interests include musicDNA. Recent compositions include the oratorio Jerusalem-Yerushalayim, the coda of which is recorded on the TONUS PEREGRINUS album Alpha and Omega, and Lux Aeterna / Kontakion of the Departed for Alexander Litvinenko.