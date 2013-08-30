MooreSongwriter
Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c05766dd-3ccc-4f8c-84c5-d7e7ef8cf48f
Moore Tracks
Sort by
Little Miss Britten
Moore
Little Miss Britten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Miss Britten
Last played on
Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms
Moore
Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist