Tom GrantBorn 22 February 1946
Tom Grant (born February 22, 1946) is an American smooth jazz/jazz fusion pianist and vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I've Just Begun To Love You
I've Just Begun To Love You
I've Just Begun To Love You
