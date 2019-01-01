The Warriors is an American hardcore punk band originally from Tehachapi, CA. Due to member changes, The Warriors are now primarily based in Oxnard, CA. Their work is heavily influenced by the work of '90s bands such as Rage Against the Machine and Snapcase, a unique sound during a period that had previously been saturated with heavy American metalcore. They followed their debut 7" release with a full-length album titled War Is Hell, through Eulogy Recordings in 2003. In 2005 it was reissued with two extra tracks and computer accessible content titled War Is Hell Redux. In 2006 their second album was released, titled Beyond The Noise. They are now signed on to Victory Records. In 2007 they released their third album Genuine Sense of Outrage.

On a demo release distributed by Eulogy Recordings, the songs "Set the Stage" and "The Red, Black and Blue" from their album War Is Hell were featured.

The vocalist Marshall Lichtenwaldt was featured in the song "Hollow", originally recorded on Parkway Drive's EP Don't Close Your Eyes, and then re-released on their 2010 album Deep Blue. In 2011, Parkway Drive's lead singer Winston McCall was featured in The Warriors' song "Panic", from the album See How You Are.