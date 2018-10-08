Marc JohnsonUS jazz bassist, composer & band leader. Born 21 October 1953
Marc Johnson
1953-10-21
Marc Johnson Biography
Marc Alan Johnson (born October 21, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska) is an American jazz bass player, composer and band leader Johnson was born in Nebraska and grew up in Texas. He is married to the Brazilian jazz pianist and singer Eliane Elias.
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Vince Mendoza
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Impromptu (Epiphany)
