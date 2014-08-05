Ten Yard FightFormed 1995. Disbanded 1999
Ten Yard Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c051f242-5907-42ce-b25f-678f14323dac
Ten Yard Fight Biography (Wikipedia)
Ten Yard Fight was a straight edge, football-themed band formed in 1995 in Boston, Massachusetts. Along with In My Eyes and Floorpunch, they spearheaded the youth crew revival in 1997. Ten Yard Fight's "official" last show was in Boston on October 17, which would become the first National Edge Day. They would later play additional shows with partial lineups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ten Yard Fight Tracks
Sort by
Straight Edge In Your Face
Ten Yard Fight
Straight Edge In Your Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straight Edge In Your Face
Last played on
Ten Yard Fight Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist