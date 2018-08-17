Fendika
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c05179bd-747b-4c9b-8d5e-a170d43da315
Fendika Biography (Wikipedia)
Fendika (Amharic: "Exult!")is an Ethiopian music group based in Addis Ababa. Led by dancer/choreographer Melaku Belay, they operate a venue, tour, record, and perform under the name Fendika.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fendika Tracks
Sort by
Guragna (Glatt & Verkehrt Festival 2017)
Fendika
Guragna (Glatt & Verkehrt Festival 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guragna (Glatt & Verkehrt Festival 2017)
Last played on
Zelesegna
Fendika
Zelesegna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zelesegna
Last played on
Ywolalya Weyo
Fendika
Ywolalya Weyo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ywolalya Weyo
Last played on
Anbessa
Fendika
Anbessa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anbessa
Last played on
Back to artist