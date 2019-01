General Levy (born Paul Scott Levy, 28 April 1971; Park Royal, London, England) is an English ragga deejay, regularly employed on studio tracks by drum and bass DJs. He is best known for the track "Incredible" which he recorded with M-Beat. A remixed version of this reached number 8 in the UK Singles Chart in 1994.

