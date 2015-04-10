Ward Hayden and the Outliers, formerly known as Girls, Guns and Glory (GGG), is a band from Boston, Massachusetts. They currently release music independently but formerly had signed with Lonesome Day Records and released albums with Sony RED, MRI and Dry Lightning Records in the US, as well as through Proper in the UK and Rough Trade in Europe. Their music is a mix of old school country, early rock 'n' roll, blues, and country rock. Inspiration is taken from Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Johnny Horton classics. Ward Hayden and the Outliers has garnered four Boston Music Awards (BMA). They were the 2011 winner of the BMA for "Americana Artist of the Year", and were nominated for a fifth award in the "Live Artist of the Year" category. The band is popular throughout Europe and has toured there for several years. Their 2016 album Love and Protest was a top 5 album in Norway and peaked at #1 on the Norway country album charts.

The band has recorded six studio albums and a live album. A seventh studio album, Can't Judge A Book, is due for release in 2018.