David Stuart Sardy (born 1967), more commonly known as D. Sardy, is a Brooklyn born-and-raised composer, musician, songwriter, and record producer. He came to prominence as the leader of 1990s noise rock band Barkmarket before turning mostly to production work, often with alternative rock, hard rock, metal and related genres.

