RL Grime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty5cf.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c046b587-5e98-4631-a5c0-e5d8e18d6b13
RL Grime Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Alfred Steinway (born February 8, 1991), better known by his current stage name, RL Grime, (previously known as Clockwork) is an American producer of trap, grime and bass music, and member of the Los Angeles electronic music collective WeDidIt. His debut Grapes EP was released in April 2012 on WeDidIt. His follow-up EP High Beams was released in July 2013 on Fool's Gold Records, which debuted at #8 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and #1 on the iTunes Electronic Chart. RL Grime has produced remixes for Benny Benassi, Chief Keef, Jamie Lidell, and Shlohmo. His second studio album, Nova, was released in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RL Grime Tracks
Sort by
Power x Waiting (Kalpanik Bass Edit)
Skrillex
Power x Waiting (Kalpanik Bass Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Power x Waiting (Kalpanik Bass Edit)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Era (Eptic Remix)
RL Grime
Era (Eptic Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Era (Eptic Remix)
Last played on
Undo (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez)
RL Grime
Undo (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Undo (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez)
Pressure (TYNAN Remix)
RL Grime
Pressure (TYNAN Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Pressure (TYNAN Remix)
Feel Free
RL Grime
Feel Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Feel Free
Remix Artist
Light Me Up (Quix Remix)
RL Grime
Light Me Up (Quix Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Light Me Up (Quix Remix)
Last played on
Stay For It (Tascione Remix) (feat. Miguel)
RL Grime
Stay For It (Tascione Remix) (feat. Miguel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Stay For It (Tascione Remix) (feat. Miguel)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Feel Free
RL Grime
Feel Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Feel Free
Last played on
In Love With A Stripper (Trademark Edit)
T‐Pain
In Love With A Stripper (Trademark Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmn2.jpglink
In Love With A Stripper (Trademark Edit)
Last played on
Light Me Up (Devault Remix)
RL Grime
Light Me Up (Devault Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Light Me Up (Devault Remix)
Last played on
Core
RL Grime
Core
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022yffw.jpglink
Core
Last played on
Stay For It (ORIENTAL CRAVINGS x TWERL Flip) (feat. Miguel)
RL Grime
Stay For It (ORIENTAL CRAVINGS x TWERL Flip) (feat. Miguel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Stay For It (ORIENTAL CRAVINGS x TWERL Flip) (feat. Miguel)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Stay (feat. Miguel)
RL Grime
Stay (feat. Miguel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Stay (feat. Miguel)
Last played on
7/11
Beyoncé
7/11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04blpyw.jpglink
7/11
Last played on
Aurora (Rickyxsan Remix)
RL Grime
Aurora (Rickyxsan Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Aurora (Rickyxsan Remix)
Last played on
Never Be Like Aurora (RL Grime Live Edit)
Flume
Never Be Like Aurora (RL Grime Live Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g8fbr.jpglink
Never Be Like Aurora (RL Grime Live Edit)
Last played on
I Wanna Know
RL Grime
I Wanna Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
I Wanna Know
Last played on
Shoulda
RL Grime
Shoulda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Shoulda
Last played on
Reims
RL Grime
Reims
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Reims
Last played on
Pressure
RL Grime
Pressure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Pressure
Last played on
Undo
RL Grime
Undo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Undo
Remix Artist
Last played on
Era
RL Grime
Era
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Era
Last played on
Undo (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez)
RL Grime
Undo (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Undo (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez)
Last played on
ID x Better Faster Stronger (MYRNE Edit) x Reims (CRYSTALIZE Flip)
RL Grime
ID x Better Faster Stronger (MYRNE Edit) x Reims (CRYSTALIZE Flip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
ID x Better Faster Stronger (MYRNE Edit) x Reims (CRYSTALIZE Flip)
Last played on
Harlem ERA shake (Benzi Edit) x NBD
Baauer
Harlem ERA shake (Benzi Edit) x NBD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Harlem ERA shake (Benzi Edit) x NBD
Last played on
Tell Me (Baauer Edit)
RL Grime
Tell Me (Baauer Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Tell Me (Baauer Edit)
Tell Me
RL Grime
Tell Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Tell Me
Waiting
RL Grime
Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Waiting
Mercy (RL Grime & Salva Remix) (feat. Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz)
Kanye West
Mercy (RL Grime & Salva Remix) (feat. Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Mercy (RL Grime & Salva Remix) (feat. Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz)
Last played on
Stay For It
RL Grime
Stay For It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Stay For It
Last played on
Because Of Hilo (RL Grime Edit)
RL Grime
Because Of Hilo (RL Grime Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Because Of Hilo (RL Grime Edit)
Last played on
Scylla (DJ Sliink Remix)
RL Grime
Scylla (DJ Sliink Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Scylla (DJ Sliink Remix)
Last played on
The Hills (RL Grime Remix)
The Weeknd
The Hills (RL Grime Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034635g.jpglink
The Hills (RL Grime Remix)
Last played on
Core (What So Not Edit)
RL Grime
Core (What So Not Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Core (What So Not Edit)
Last played on
Aurora
RL Grime
Aurora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Aurora
Last played on
Hell (RL Grime Remix)
GTA
Hell (RL Grime Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6pf.jpglink
Hell (RL Grime Remix)
Last played on
Rubbin Off The Paint (Gentz Edit)
YBN Nahmir
Rubbin Off The Paint (Gentz Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Rubbin Off The Paint (Gentz Edit)
Last played on
Core (Prismo Remix)
RL Grime
Core (Prismo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Core (Prismo Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring RL Grime
RL Grime Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist