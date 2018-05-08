Helmut WolfConductor / chorus master. Born 1939
Helmut Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c043f9c3-fe40-424d-8273-138f2b90457b
Helmut Wolf Tracks
Sort by
La Source for chorus and piano
Lili Boulanger
La Source for chorus and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
La Source for chorus and piano
Choir
Pendant la tempete for male chorus and piano
Lili Boulanger
Pendant la tempete for male chorus and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Pendant la tempete for male chorus and piano
Choir
Sous-Bois for chorus and piano
Lili Boulanger
Sous-Bois for chorus and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Sous-Bois for chorus and piano
Choir
Sie sind dahin gegangen (Oratorio nach den Bildern der Bibel)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Sie sind dahin gegangen (Oratorio nach den Bildern der Bibel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rj.jpglink
Sie sind dahin gegangen (Oratorio nach den Bildern der Bibel)
Last played on
Kyrie (Mass in D major)
Dame Ethel Smyth
Kyrie (Mass in D major)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
Kyrie (Mass in D major)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist