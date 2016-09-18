Frances Ridley HavergalBorn 14 December 1836. Died 3 June 1879
Frances Ridley Havergal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1836-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c03b690e-56f2-4159-baee-2b785c03904c
Frances Ridley Havergal Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Ridley Havergal (14 December 1836 – 3 June 1879) was an English religious poet and hymnwriter. Take My Life and Let it Be and Thy Life for Me (also known as I Gave My Life for Thee) are two of her best known hymns. She also wrote hymn melodies, religious tracts, and works for children. She did not occupy, and did not claim for herself, a prominent place as a poet, but by her distinct individuality, she carved out a niche which she alone could fill.
Frances Ridley Havergal Tracks
Take My Life (feat. Alba Brass)
Congregation of Dunblane Cathedral, Paul Leddington Wright, Paul Leddington Wright, Paul Leddington Wright & Frances Ridley Havergal
Take My Life (feat. Alba Brass)
Take My Life (feat. Alba Brass)
Last played on
Who Is On The Lords Side?
Frances Ridley Havergal
Who Is On The Lords Side?
Who Is On The Lords Side?
Last played on
