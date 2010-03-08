John Dee HolemanBorn 4 April 1929
John Dee Holeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0351327-4024-49ac-bc18-b3816427e994
John Dee Holeman Biography (Wikipedia)
John Dee Holeman (born April 4, 1929) is an American Piedmont blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. His music includes elements of Texas blues, R&B and African-American string-band music. In his younger days he was also known for his proficiency as a buckdancer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Dee Holeman Tracks
Sort by
Mistreated Blues
John Dee Holeman
Mistreated Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mistreated Blues
Last played on
Back to artist