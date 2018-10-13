The Stereos were an American pop/rock/doo-wop group from Steubenville, Ohio.

They began as The Buckeyes around 1955 with members Bruce Robinson and Ronnie Collins, and released two singles on the Cincinnati label Deluxe Records in 1957. In 1959, the group added Leroy Swearingen and released their first single as The Stereos, "A Love for Only You"; it flopped, and Swearingen left the group to be replaced by Nathaniel Hicks. Swearingen, however, wrote the song "I Really Love You", which became their biggest hit, peaking at #15 on the U.S. Black Singles chart and #29 on the Billboard Hot 100. They continued releasing singles up until 1968, none of which came close to reaching the success of "I Really Love You".

George Harrison covered "I Really Love You" for his 1982 album Gone Troppo.