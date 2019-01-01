The CompanyFilipino singing group. Formed 1985
The Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c03249ec-6082-475c-9bf0-44079bdc4a89
The Company Biography (Wikipedia)
The Company (stylized as The CompanY) is a vocal group based in the Philippines. Its current members are Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado, Cecile Bautista and OJ Mariano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Company Tracks
Sort by
The Company Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist