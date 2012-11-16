The SlewFormed 2005
The Slew
2005
Biography
The Slew is a multinational electronic music project, consisting of Canadian DJ Kid Koala, American Dynomite D, and Australian rock musicians Chris Ross and Myles Heskett, formerly of the band Wolfmother.
Gallows Walk
Slew Test 2
It?s All Over
Shackled Soul
Robbing Banks
Robbin Banks (Doin Time)
