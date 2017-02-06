Joanna ConnorBorn 31 August 1962
Joanna Connor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c02ca344-39b4-44a9-b6bd-d1dbe0821804
Joanna Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanna Connor (born August 31, 1962) is an American Chicago-based blues singer, songwriter, and virtuoso guitarist.
Connor was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States, and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts. After moving to Chicago, Illinois in 1984, she was drawn to the Chicago blues scene, eventually sharing the stage with James Cotton, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and A.C. Reed. By 1987, she had started her own band, and recorded her first album for Blind Pig Records in 1989.
In 2002, Connor left Blind Pig and signed a recording contract with the small independent record label, M.C. Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joanna Connor Tracks
Sort by
By Your Side
Joanna Connor
By Your Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By Your Side
Last played on
Back to artist