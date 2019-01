Zeus is a Toronto-based Canadian indie rock band signed to the Arts & Crafts record label. Its members include Rob Drake, Carlin Nicholson, Mike O'Brien, and Neil Quin. The band have released three albums and EP since 2009. They have also served as the backing band for Canadian musician Jason Collett.

