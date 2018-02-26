ZeusCanadian Indie band. Formed 2009
Zeus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03ynkn3.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c02c7b77-4276-42e5-997a-4232c2ec7a05
Zeus Biography (Wikipedia)
Zeus is a Toronto-based Canadian indie rock band signed to the Arts & Crafts record label. Its members include Rob Drake, Carlin Nicholson, Mike O'Brien, and Neil Quin. The band have released three albums and EP since 2009. They have also served as the backing band for Canadian musician Jason Collett.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zeus Tracks
Sort by
Don't Be Shy
Zeus & Rouge
Don't Be Shy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be Shy
Last played on
Matak Matak
Geeta Zaildar
Matak Matak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029ppf0.jpglink
Matak Matak
Last played on
Salute (feat. Fateh)
Jassi Sidhu
Salute (feat. Fateh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvw1.jpglink
Salute (feat. Fateh)
Last played on
Salute (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
Jassi Sidhu
Salute (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9k52.jpglink
Salute (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
Last played on
Don't Be Shy
Zeus
Don't Be Shy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Don't Be Shy
Last played on
Don't Be Shy (Ft. Rouge)
Zeus
Don't Be Shy (Ft. Rouge)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Don't Be Shy (Ft. Rouge)
Last played on
Love In A Game
Zeus
Love In A Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Love In A Game
Last played on
Are You Gonna Waste My Time
Zeus
Are You Gonna Waste My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Kangna (Ketz Remix)
Zeus
Kangna (Ketz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Kangna (Ketz Remix)
Last played on
Kindergarten
Zeus
Kindergarten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Kindergarten
Last played on
Marching Through Your Head (Record Of The Week)
Zeus
Marching Through Your Head (Record Of The Week)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Marching Through Your Head (Pick & Mix Contender)
Zeus
Marching Through Your Head (Pick & Mix Contender)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Marching Through Your Head
Zeus
Marching Through Your Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynkn3.jpglink
Marching Through Your Head
Last played on
Zeus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist