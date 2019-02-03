Monk & Neagle
Monk & Neagle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c02af613-2ab6-44cc-9865-a4e45d006ec6
Monk & Neagle Biography (Wikipedia)
Monk & Neagle were an American CCM duo from Amarillo, Texas, being composed of Trent Monk and Michael Neagle.
Band Members: Trent Monk (Lead Guitarist/Vocalist), Michael Neagle (Lead Guitarist/Vocalist), John Catchings (Cello), David Davidson (Violin), Dan Needham (Drums), Steve Brewster (Drums), Ben Shive (Accordion/Piano/Wurlitzer), Calvin Turner (Bass Guitar), Jovaun Woods (Background Vocals), Jerard Woods (Background Vocals), Paul Moak (Electric Guitar)
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monk & Neagle Tracks
Sort by
Dancing With The Angels
Monk & Neagle
Dancing With The Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing With The Angels
Last played on
Monk & Neagle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist