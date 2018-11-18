Carl Frühling (28 November 1868 – 25 November 1937) was an Austrian composer and pianist.

Born in Lemberg (now Lviv, Ukraine) he attended the Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde from 1887–1889 where he was taught the piano by Anton Door and music theory by Franz Krenn. He became a piano accompanist and teacher, working with Bronisław Huberman, Pablo de Sarasate, Egon Wellesz, and the Rosé Quartet. He died in Vienna in poverty.

His early piano works are salon pieces, while his Piano Quintet, Op. 30 and Clarinet Trio, Op. 40 are more substantial, written in the Romantic tradition. In 2009, his Piano Quintet was reprinted by Edition Silvertrust. Much of his music is lost or has yet to be uncovered. Cellist Steven Isserlis has championed his music, some of which he has rediscovered and performed.