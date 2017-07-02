Simon Gardner
Simon Gardner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c028309f-2582-4fb6-820a-f51cd0435249
Simon Gardner Tracks
Sort by
Trumpet Blues
Simon Gardner
Trumpet Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Blues & Cantablie
Simon Gardner
Trumpet Blues & Cantablie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It One
Simon Gardner
Give It One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It One
Last played on
Lament
J.J. Johnson
Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament
Last played on
Squatty Roo
Bruce Adams, Richard Edwards, Vic Ash, Eddie Mordue, Ralph Salmins, Simon Gardner, Bill Geldard, Derek Healey, Roy Willox, Brian Dee, KENNY BAKER, KENNY BAKER, Alan Barnes, Dave Green, Dave Willis, Kenny Baker's Dozen & Don Lusher
Squatty Roo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyb.jpglink
Squatty Roo
Composer
Last played on
The Banner Man
Paul Booth, The BBC Big Band & Simon Gardner
The Banner Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Banner Man
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist