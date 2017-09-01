AlestormFormed 2007
Alestorm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0252a1b-0133-46bb-8c4f-cade46349ec3
Alestorm Biography (Wikipedia)
Alestorm is a multi-national pirate metal band originally from Perth, Scotland. Their music is characterised by a pirate theme, and as a result they have been dubbed a "pirate metal" band by many critics and their fanbase.
After signing to Napalm Records in 2007, their debut album Captain Morgan's Revenge, was released on 25 January 2008. Black Sails at Midnight, the band's second album, was released on 27 May 2009. The band's third album, Back Through Time, was released on 3 June 2011. The fourth album from the band, Sunset on the Golden Age, was released in August 2014. Their fifth and latest album No Grave But the Sea was released on 26 May 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alestorm Tracks
Sort by
Over The Seas
Alestorm
Over The Seas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Seas
Last played on
You Are A Pirate
Alestorm
You Are A Pirate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are A Pirate
Last played on
Wenches and Mead
Alestorm
Wenches and Mead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wenches and Mead
Last played on
Flower of Scotland
Alestorm
Flower of Scotland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower of Scotland
Last played on
Weiber und Wein
Alestorm
Weiber und Wein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weiber und Wein
Last played on
Wolves of the Sea
Alestorm
Wolves of the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wolves of the Sea
Last played on
Alestorm Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist