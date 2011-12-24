CampNew wave / dance rock band from Zürich, Switzerland. Formed 2003
Camp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c022f0f7-5cc4-43e2-bcfe-ba01d75fb31c
Camp Tracks
Sort by
Trevor Nelson VIP Christmas Freestyle
Camp
Trevor Nelson VIP Christmas Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trevor Nelson VIP Christmas Freestyle
Last played on
VIP Freestyle
Camp
VIP Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
VIP Freestyle
Last played on
Trevor Nelson Freestyle Vip
Camp
Trevor Nelson Freestyle Vip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trevor Nelson Freestyle Vip
Last played on
Freestyle Vip
Camp
Freestyle Vip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freestyle Vip
Last played on
Ibiza Freestyle
Camp
Ibiza Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ibiza Freestyle
Last played on
All Star Xmas Show Freestyle
Camp
All Star Xmas Show Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Star Xmas Show Freestyle
Last played on
Camp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist