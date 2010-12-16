Sikiru Ayinde BarristerBorn 9 February 1948. Died 16 December 2010
Sikiru Ololade Ayinde Balogun, MFR, (February 9, 1948 – December 16, 2010) better known by his stage name Ayinde Barrister was a Nigerian-born Yoruba singer-songwriter and music performer. He is regarded as a pioneer of Fuji and Wéré music. After his first break into music in 1965, Ayinde Barrister went on to release over 70 studio albums.
