Bruce Swedien (born April 19, 1934) is a Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and music producer. He is known for his work with Quincy Jones. Swedien first came to recognition for his work in 1962 on Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons "Big Girls Don't Cry" for which he won a Grammy nomination.

Minneapolis-born Swedien is a five-time Grammy Award winner. He recorded, mixed, and assisted in producing the best-selling album in the world, Thriller by Michael Jackson. He also recorded and mixed for jazz artists such as Count Basie, Art Blakey, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Quincy Jones, Oscar Peterson, Herbie Hancock and Jeff Oster.[citation needed]

His pop work includes Patti Austin, Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack, Mick Jagger, David Hasselhoff, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Rufus, Chaka Khan, Barbra Streisand, Lena Horne, Donna Summer, and Sarah Vaughan. He worked on the scores for Night Shift, The Color Purple and Running Scared.[citation needed]