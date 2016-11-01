Collin Walcott (April 24, 1945 – November 8, 1984) was a North American musician known for working in jazz and world music.

He studied violin and tympani in his youth, and was a percussion student at Indiana University. Walcott became interested in traditional Indian music, studying sitar under Ravi Shankar and tabla under Alla Rakha. According to critic Scott Yannow of Allmusic, Walcott was "one of the first sitar players to play jazz." He came to prominence in the early 1970s due to work with Tony Scott, Miles Davis and the Paul Winter Consort. Several members of the Paul Winter ensemble, including Walcott, split off to form the group Oregon.

Walcott was killed in an automobile accident in East Germany during a 1984 Oregon concert tour. He was replaced by Trilok Gurtu.