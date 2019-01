Duncan George Gifford (born 26 November 1972) is an Australian-born award-winning concert pianist and teacher. He has been a professor of piano at the Conservatory of Palma in Majorca since 2006. Musica Viva describes him as a "major artist of his generation". The Sydney Morning Herald described him as "a virtuosic and musically eloquent soloist".

