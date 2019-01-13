Duncan GiffordPianist. Born 26 November 1972
1972-11-26
Duncan George Gifford (born 26 November 1972) is an Australian-born award-winning concert pianist and teacher. He has been a professor of piano at the Conservatory of Palma in Majorca since 2006. Musica Viva describes him as a "major artist of his generation". The Sydney Morning Herald described him as "a virtuosic and musically eloquent soloist".
Dumka - Russian rustic scene for piano (Op.59)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Dumka - Russian rustic scene for piano (Op.59)
Dumka - Russian rustic scene for piano (Op.59)
Six Pieces, Op 19
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Six Pieces, Op 19
Six Pieces, Op 19
Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op.42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op.42
Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op.42
3 Pieces from Morceaux de salon for piano, Op 10
Sergei Rachmaninov
3 Pieces from Morceaux de salon for piano, Op 10
3 Pieces from Morceaux de salon for piano, Op 10
