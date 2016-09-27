Bram GayBorn 1930
Bram Gay (born 1930 in Treorchy, Glamorgan) is an important trumpet player and brass band enthusiast. He was published extensively by Novello Music Publishing Ltd.
Rimington
Francis Duckworth, Massed Bands of Cory and Black Dyke & Bram Gay
Rimington
Rimington
Punchinello
William Rimmer
Punchinello
Punchinello
