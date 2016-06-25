Blue HeronFormed 1999
Blue Heron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c015ec18-e605-46f8-812f-965018b41d0e
Blue Heron Tracks
Sort by
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Hugh Aston
Gaude virgo mater Christi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Last played on
Bless The Weather
Blue Heron
Bless The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bless The Weather
Last played on
Back to artist