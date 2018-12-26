Ryan LewisBorn 25 March 1988
Ryan Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ryan S. Lewis (born March 25, 1988) is an American DJ, musician, record producer, videographer, photographer, graphic designer, music video director, rapper and songwriter. Along with producing his own album titled Instrumentals, Lewis produced the albums The VS. EP (2009), The Heist (2012), and This Unruly Mess I've Made (2016) as part of the duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. In 2006, Lewis befriended rapper Macklemore on Myspace and soon after became the behind-the-scenes partner of a successful duo, producing, recording, engineering and mixing all of the duo's music, as well as directing the music videos for "Same Love", "Thrift Shop", "And We Danced", "Otherside (Remix)", "Can't Hold Us", "Irish Celebration", "My Oh My", "Victory Lap", "Downtown", "Brad Pitt's Cousin" and "White Walls" and designing promotional graphics.
Ryan Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Dance Off
Can't Hold Us
Dance Off (feat. Idris Elba & Anderson .Paak)
Downtown
Need To Know (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Bolo Tie (feat. YG)
Dance Off
Light Tunnels
Dance Off (feat. Idris Elba & Anderson .Paak)
Downtown
Thrift Shop
Growing Up (Sloane's Song) (feat. Ed Sheeran)
Bolo Tie
Buckshot
Light Tunnel (feat. Ryan Lewis)
Cant Hold Us
Can't Hold Us (Big Gigantic Remix/Intro)
White Walls (feat. Schoolboy Q & Hollis)
Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz)
Can’t Hold Us (Instrumental)
Make The Money
Otherside
Wing$
Can?t Hold Us
Thrift Shop (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2013) (feat. Wanz)
Can't Hold Us (Mikael Wills Bootleg) (feat. Ray Dalton)
Same Love (feat. Mary Lambert)
Same Love
Ryan Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
P!nk Forgets Her Own Lyrics!
-
“I haven’t been fired out of a cannon yet”- P!nk’s aiming for the ultimate stage entrance
-
P!nk and Sia chat to Greg James
-
Sia and P!nk tease new track Waterfall - listen here!
-
Listen to Scott Mills introduce P!nk's new single, Just Like Fire
-
Macklemore chats to Zane Lowe