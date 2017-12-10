Bob McFaddenBorn 19 January 1923. Died 7 January 2000
Robert McFadden (January 19, 1923 ‒ January 7, 2000) was an American singer, impressionist, and voice-over actor perhaps best known for his many contributions to animated cartoons.
His most popular television cartoon characters included Milton the Monster from the ABC series, The Milton The Monster Show; Cool McCool from the NBC series, Cool McCool; and Snarf from the syndicated series, ThunderCats.
McFadden was also the voice behind numerous radio and television commercial parts including Franken Berry in the animated commercials for the General Mills Franken Berry cereal as well as the pet parrot who cackled "ring around the collar" in the TV commercials for Wisk laundry detergent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob McFadden Tracks
The Beat Generation
Bob McFadden
The Beat Generation
The Beat Generation
The Beat Generation
Bob McFadden & Dor
The Beat Generation
The Beat Generation
The Mummy
Bob McFadden
The Mummy
The Mummy
The Beat Generation
Bob McFadden
The Beat Generation
The Beat Generation
