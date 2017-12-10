Robert McFadden (January 19, 1923 ‒ January 7, 2000) was an American singer, impressionist, and voice-over actor perhaps best known for his many contributions to animated cartoons.

His most popular television cartoon characters included Milton the Monster from the ABC series, The Milton The Monster Show; Cool McCool from the NBC series, Cool McCool; and Snarf from the syndicated series, ThunderCats.

McFadden was also the voice behind numerous radio and television commercial parts including Franken Berry in the animated commercials for the General Mills Franken Berry cereal as well as the pet parrot who cackled "ring around the collar" in the TV commercials for Wisk laundry detergent.