Míċeál O'RourkePianist
Míċeál O'Rourke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c00f5b02-7708-4b3a-9b92-0a449e1dd145
Míċeál O'Rourke Biography (Wikipedia)
Míċeál O'Rourke is an Irish pianist who is best known for his recordings of works by John Field.
Born and raised in Dublin, O'Rourke obtained a degree in music from University College, Dublin. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Paris where he has lived ever since. On December 12, 1976 he gave his first public recital in France, playing an all-Chopin programme. He studied piano under Marcel Ciampi, a pupil of Debussy.
O'Rourke has increased the availability of John Field's works considerably through his recordings of all the piano concerti, sonatas, and nocturnes.
In 1994, O'Rourke was awarded the Chopin Medal by the Fryderyk Chopin Society of Warsaw in recognition of his "outstanding Chopin playing".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Míċeál O'Rourke Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quintet in A flat major, H.34
John Field, David Juritz, Jennifer Godson, Sarah-Jane Bradley, Julia Desbruslais & Míċeál O'Rourke
Piano Quintet in A flat major, H.34
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Quintet in A flat major, H.34
Composer
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 4 in B major (2nd mvt)
John Field & Míċeál O'Rourke
Piano Sonata No 4 in B major (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata No 4 in B major (2nd mvt)
Composer
Last played on
Air du bon Roi Henri IV, H. 20
John Field
Air du bon Roi Henri IV, H. 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Air du bon Roi Henri IV, H. 20
Last played on
Rondo in E flat major
George Frederick Pinto & Míċeál O'Rourke
Rondo in E flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondo in E flat major
Composer
Last played on
Irish Dance
John Field
Irish Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Irish Dance
Last played on
Rondeau ecossois
John Field
Rondeau ecossois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Rondeau ecossois
Last played on
Kamarinskaya
John Field
Kamarinskaya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Kamarinskaya
Last played on
Piano Sonata in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (2nd mvt)
John Field & Míċeál O'Rourke
Piano Sonata in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (2nd mvt)
Composer
Last played on
Pagodes from Estampes
Míċeál O'Rourke
Pagodes from Estampes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pagodes from Estampes
Last played on
Nocturne No 5 in B flat
Míċeál O'Rourke
Nocturne No 5 in B flat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturne No 5 in B flat
Composer
Last played on
Sonata in E flat major H.8`1, Op.1`1 for piano
John Field
Sonata in E flat major H.8`1, Op.1`1 for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Sonata in E flat major H.8`1, Op.1`1 for piano
Last played on
Nocturne no 5 in B flat (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
John Field
Nocturne no 5 in B flat (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Nocturne no 5 in B flat (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 6 in C major, H49 (3rd mvt) (feat. London Mozart Players, Matthias Bamert & Míċeál O'Rourke)
John Field
Piano Concerto No 6 in C major, H49 (3rd mvt) (feat. London Mozart Players, Matthias Bamert & Míċeál O'Rourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 6 in C major, H49 (3rd mvt) (feat. London Mozart Players, Matthias Bamert & Míċeál O'Rourke)
Last played on
Rondo Twelve O'Clock in E major H13
Míċeál O'Rourke
Rondo Twelve O'Clock in E major H13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Rondo Twelve O'Clock in E major H13
Nocturne no. 18 in E major H.13K (Le Midi) for piano (Rondo)
Míċeál O'Rourke
Nocturne no. 18 in E major H.13K (Le Midi) for piano (Rondo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Nocturne no. 18 in E major H.13K (Le Midi) for piano (Rondo)
Concerto no. 7 in C minor H.58 for piano and orchestra
Míċeál O'Rourke
Concerto no. 7 in C minor H.58 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Concerto no. 7 in C minor H.58 for piano and orchestra
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Robert Schumann
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Concerto no. 4 in E flat major H.28 2nd movement; Siciliano (Poco adagio) (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Míċeál O'Rourke
Concerto no. 4 in E flat major H.28 2nd movement; Siciliano (Poco adagio) (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Concerto no. 4 in E flat major H.28 2nd movement; Siciliano (Poco adagio) (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Nocturne no. 8 in E minor H.46 for piano
Míċeál O'Rourke
Nocturne no. 8 in E minor H.46 for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Nocturne no. 8 in E minor H.46 for piano
Last played on
L' Incendie par l'orage H.39 for piano and orchestra (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Míċeál O'Rourke
L' Incendie par l'orage H.39 for piano and orchestra (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
L' Incendie par l'orage H.39 for piano and orchestra (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Last played on
3 Nocturnes Op.9 for piano - no.2 in E flat major; (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Frédéric Chopin
3 Nocturnes Op.9 for piano - no.2 in E flat major; (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade no. 1 in G minor Op.23 for piano (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade no. 1 in G minor Op.23 for piano (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade no. 1 in G minor Op.23 for piano (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Kamarinskaya for piano
Míċeál O'Rourke
Kamarinskaya for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Kamarinskaya for piano
Divertissement no. 1 in E major for piano and string quartet (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Míċeál O'Rourke
Divertissement no. 1 in E major for piano and string quartet (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Divertissement no. 1 in E major for piano and string quartet (feat. London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Concerto no. 1 in E flat major H.27 for piano and orchestra (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke, London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
John Field
Concerto no. 1 in E flat major H.27 for piano and orchestra (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke, London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Concerto no. 1 in E flat major H.27 for piano and orchestra (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke, London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert)
Nocturne no. 1 in E flat major H.24 for piano
Míċeál O'Rourke
Nocturne no. 1 in E flat major H.24 for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Nocturne no. 1 in E flat major H.24 for piano
Nocturne in C sharp minor Op.27`1, arr. Ricci for violin and piano [orig. for p (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in C sharp minor Op.27`1, arr. Ricci for violin and piano [orig. for p (feat. Míċeál O'Rourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Playlists featuring Míċeál O'Rourke
Back to artist