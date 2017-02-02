Susanna and the Magical Orchestra is the moniker of singer Susanna Wallumrød and keyboard player Morten Qvenild. Their style of music can be described as quiet, slow pop mixed with elements from electronica and jazz. Susanna has a very distinct, clear and cool voice that stands much on its own, only accompanied by Morten on various keyboard instruments such as acoustic piano, synthesizers and even harpsichord and church organ. The duo is mostly known for their highly personal interpretations of well known songs such as Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah".

Qvenild is also a member in many other bands, including The National Bank, Solveig Slettahjell's Slow Motion Orchestra and his own piano trio In the Country. He is a former member of the bands Jaga Jazzist and Shining. Susanna is the sister of the drummer Fredrik Wallumrød and the pianist Christian Wallumrød, and the pianist David Wallumrød is her cousin. She also releases music under the name Susanna, and her full name Susanna Wallumrød.