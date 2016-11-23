WalkingseedsFormed June 1986
Walkingseeds
1986-06
Walkingseeds Biography (Wikipedia)
Walkingseeds were an English alternative rock band, formed in 1986 in Liverpool.
Walkingseeds Tracks
Blathering Out (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Blathering Out (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Huge Living Creature (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Huge Living Creature (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Mark Chapman (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Mark Chapman (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Junior Acid Bate (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Junior Acid Bate (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jan 1987)
Walkingseeds Links
