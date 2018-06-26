Stefan DohrHorn player. Born 3 September 1965
Stefan Dohr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1965-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bffed64a-66db-4db8-96c2-5aa3977577f7
Stefan Dohr Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Dohr (born September 3, 1965 in Münster) is a German horn player and currently the principal horn of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Berliner Philharmoniker). Apart from being a sought-after masterclass teacher, he teaches the horn at the Herbert von Karajan Academy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stefan Dohr Tracks
Sort by
Horn Concerto
Wolfgang Rihm
Horn Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyyb4.jpglink
Horn Concerto
Last played on
Andante for French horn and piano
Richard Strauss
Andante for French horn and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Andante for French horn and piano
Last played on
Horn Concerto No.3 (K447)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No.3 (K447)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No.3 (K447)
Last played on
Introduction, theme and variations in E flat, AV.52
Richard Strauss
Introduction, theme and variations in E flat, AV.52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Introduction, theme and variations in E flat, AV.52
Performer
Last played on
Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 11
Richard Strauss
Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 11
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Wagner/Wolfgang Rihm/Weber/Beethoven
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ervgfx
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2018-05-12T20:26:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z0qty.jpg
12
May
2018
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Wagner/Wolfgang Rihm/Weber/Beethoven
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Wagner, Mozart, Weber & Beethoven - SOT Festival, Hanley
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efq2rz
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
2018-05-11T20:26:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05m9k7x.jpg
11
May
2018
Wagner, Mozart, Weber & Beethoven - SOT Festival, Hanley
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
Back to artist