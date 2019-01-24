Richard BeymerActor. Born 20 February 1938
Richard Beymer
1938-02-20
Richard Beymer Biography (Wikipedia)
George Richard Beymer, Jr. (born February 20, 1938) is an American actor, filmmaker and artist who is best known for playing the roles of Tony in the film version of West Side Story (1961), Peter in The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) and Ben Horne on the television series Twin Peaks (1990–1991, 2017).
Richard Beymer Tracks
One Hand, One Heart (feat. Jimmy Bryant & Marni Nixon)
Performer
Last played on
