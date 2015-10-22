Mick Batyske (known by his stage name Mick, sometimes styled as MICK, and formerly Mick Boogie) is an American DJ and entrepreneur. He is an A-list DJ and spun private parties for celebrities including Kanye West, LeBron James, Jay-Z and Will Smith. In addition to his mix tape releases, he has performed in venues internationally, including New York City, Dubai, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. As an entrepreneur, he has invested in various start-up companies including Localeur, in which he is also an advisor and consultant.