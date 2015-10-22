MICK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03y14k7.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bffe9445-fb2c-4616-bf04-92e34a7e4359
MICK Biography (Wikipedia)
Mick Batyske (known by his stage name Mick, sometimes styled as MICK, and formerly Mick Boogie) is an American DJ and entrepreneur. He is an A-list DJ and spun private parties for celebrities including Kanye West, LeBron James, Jay-Z and Will Smith. In addition to his mix tape releases, he has performed in venues internationally, including New York City, Dubai, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. As an entrepreneur, he has invested in various start-up companies including Localeur, in which he is also an advisor and consultant.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MICK Tracks
Sort by
Coming Home
MICK
Coming Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14k7.jpglink
Coming Home
Last played on
MICK Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist