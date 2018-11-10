Aleš Bárta (born 1960 in Rychnov nad Kněžnou, Czech republic) is a Czech Organist.

He began his studies at the Brno Conservatory (under Josef Pukl) and continued at the Academy of Music in Prague (Vaclav Rabas). He appears as soloist with leading Czech symphony and chamber orchestras, among them the Prague Symphony orchestra FOK, the Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Prague Chamber Orchestra and the Czech Philharmonic. During his tour of Japan his appearance marked the opening of a new concert hall in Yokohama.