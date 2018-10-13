Carlo Savina (2 August 1919 - 23 June 2002) was an Italian composer and conductor who composed, arranged, and conducted music for films-and is especially remembered for being the music director of films such as The Godfather (1972), Amarcord (1973), and The Bear (1988).

Savina worked with many of the notable film score composers of the 20th century including: Ennio Morricone, Armando Trovajoli, Nino Rota, Mario Nascimbene, Stanley Myers, Stephen Sondheim, Philippe Sarde, and Miklos Rozsa. His work ranged from composing music for frequent spaghetti westerns such as Johnny Oro to being the musical director and conductor in Federico Fellini's Orchestra Rehearsal.

In 1985 he won the David di Donatello Best Music award for the film score of Pizza Connection.