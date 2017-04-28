Tiny VipersBorn 1983
Tiny Vipers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bffa75e3-2883-4960-9b7e-859517b13657
Tiny Vipers Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiny Vipers (born 1983) is the stage name of Jesy Fortino, an American acoustic musician from Seattle, Washington.
Life on Earth was released on July 7, 2009 on Sub Pop. Luckyhorse Industries released a limited edition 180 gram double vinyl on November 16, 2009, which included a bonus track "Audrey's Well".
On January 20, 2012, it was announced that Fortino would be releasing a collaborative album with Grouper under the name Mirrorring entitled Foreign Body on March 19, 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tiny Vipers Tracks
Sort by
Boarding Charon's Boat
Tiny Vipers
Boarding Charon's Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boarding Charon's Boat
Last played on
The Summing of Moments
Tiny Vipers
The Summing of Moments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Summing of Moments
Last played on
Tiger Mountain
Tiny Vipers
Tiger Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Mountain
Last played on
Tiny Vipers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist