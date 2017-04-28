Tiny Vipers (born 1983) is the stage name of Jesy Fortino, an American acoustic musician from Seattle, Washington.

Life on Earth was released on July 7, 2009 on Sub Pop. Luckyhorse Industries released a limited edition 180 gram double vinyl on November 16, 2009, which included a bonus track "Audrey's Well".

On January 20, 2012, it was announced that Fortino would be releasing a collaborative album with Grouper under the name Mirrorring entitled Foreign Body on March 19, 2012.