Born 12 July 1925. Died 31 January 1989
Yasushi Akutagawa
1925-07-12
Yasushi Akutagawa Biography (Wikipedia)
Yasushi Akutagawa (芥川 也寸志 Akutagawa Yasushi, July 12, 1925 — January 31, 1989) was a Japanese composer and conductor. He was born and raised in Tabata, Tokyo. His father was Ryūnosuke Akutagawa.
Yasushi Akutagawa Tracks
Trinita Sinfonica: Finale (3rd mvt)
Trinita Sinfonica: Finale (3rd mvt)
Trinita Sinfonica: Finale (3rd mvt)
Music for Symphony Orchestra (2nd mvt - Allegro)
Music for Symphony Orchestra (2nd mvt - Allegro)
Music for Symphony Orchestra (2nd mvt - Allegro)
Triptyque for string orchestra i 1st movement; Allegro
Triptyque for string orchestra i 1st movement; Allegro
Triptyque for string orchestra i 1st movement; Allegro
