James Blackshaw (born 1981) is an English, Hastings-based fingerstyle guitarist and pianist. Blackshaw primarily plays an acoustic 12 string guitar and has been compared to Bert Jansch, Robbie Basho, John Fahey, Jack Rose, and Leo Kottke. He has released albums on the labels Celebrate Psi Phenomenon, Barl Fire Recordings, Static Caravan, Digitalis Industries, Important Records, Tompkins Square, and Young God Records.

In April 2016, he announced an indefinite hiatus from recording and performing music. His show in Hastings in August 2016 is his last one prior to hiatus.